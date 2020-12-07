Hoots Wings Takes Flight with Announcement of Franchise Opportunity

Fast Casual Concept with Diverse Menu Seeks Franchisees in Midwest, Southeast, Northeast

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wings are quickly growing into a dominant force in the restaurant industry, and have even become the second most popular category for delivery behind pizza, despite a lack of national options. Americans want more variety, more flavors, and more choices. Hoots wings is inspired from decades of worldwide wing fame from the global brand Hooters. Backed by industry-leader HOA Brands, the franchisor and operator of over 400 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 27 countries, hoots wings is pleased to announce the next step in expanding its unrivaled menu and with the launch of its franchise opportunity.

Hoots wings, with seven locations throughout Illinois, Georgia and Florida, is a best-in-class, fast-casual restaurant known for its diverse wing menu. Going above and beyond a traditional wing-focused concept, hoots wings offers breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, smoked and roasted wings with more than a dozen sauce and rub options. With over 10,000 different combinations, this is unparalleled in the industry. Additionally, guests can enjoy mouthwatering buffalo shrimp, signature customized chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

The first hoots wings opened nearly four years ago in Chicago and quickly became a community staple. Even with a dynamic menu, leadership wanted to ensure operations were scalable and ready for a successful expansion through franchising. HOA Brands has opened three locations in its home market of Atlanta to perfect the business model, focus on keeping operations simple and make sure they’ve developed a model that is streamlined, efficient and quick to scale.

The brand is unique in its simple operations: it only takes two pieces of kitchen equipment to make the full menu. Compared to concepts that require full kitchens with elaborate equipment, hoots wings is on the lower end of QSR brand investments. It also makes it the perfect concept for off-premise enjoyment. Whether through delivery, catering or to-go orders, hoots wings and its franchisees are prepared for the rise in off-site orders.

“With only a few national competitors and an unmet demand, hoots wings is ready to become a dominant player in the wing industry,” said Sal Melilli, CEO of HOA Brands and creator of hoots wings. “We’ve built a strong model that is well suited for the trends of tomorrow and years to come, and that has resulted in impressive unit level economics.”

Hoots wings is currently seeking qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and prior restaurant experience, or experience in a relevant industry. Franchisees with strong ties to the community where they plan to open a hoots wings is a bonus.

Franchisees who join the hoots wings brand will enjoy the benefits of hands-on training through the opening process, marketing support, site selection and construction assistance, access to a vast, existing supply chain, and a top-tier POS system. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

Hoots wings anticipates opening up to 17 additional locations in 2021, 35 more locations in 2022 and 50 more locations in 2023. Key regions for expansion in 2021 include the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.

