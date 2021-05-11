Hoots Wings Launches Development Efforts on the East Coast with Multi-Unit Agreement

Fast Casual Wing Concept Signs 6-unit Deal for Expansion in New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania

Jersey City, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hoots Wings , best-in-class wing concept, announced the signing of a six-unit deal for locations across the east coast. This is the second franchise agreement for hoots wings since the launch of its franchise opportunity in Q4 2020. This agreement will add to the exponential growth that hoots wings has planned nationwide, having recently announced its development plans for the state of Texas .

Owned and operated by HOA Brands, parent company to hoots wings and Hooters, the fast-casual wing concept has plans to bring 50 locations to key markets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in the next five years. This new franchise agreement sets the brand up to expect six locations in those states – in Providence, RI, King of Prussia, PA, Newark, NJ, Hoboken, NJ, Atlantic City, NJ and Jersey City, NJ – by 2023. The first location is slated to open late September and will be located at 525 Washington Blvd., Jersey City, NJ.

Behind this multi-unit agreement is Phillip Moran, 40-year restaurant industry veteran, with 37 years spent with Hooters and HOA Brands combined. Moran has owned and operated Hooters restaurants on the east coast for 21 years, and is eager to break ground for hoots wings in New Jersey. He was the first franchise partner for the Hooters franchise in 1990, starting out with four franchise locations and growing to 30 restaurants before he moved efforts to the east coast.

“Hooters put wings on the map – it has a 35-plus year history of the best wings on the planet,” said Moran. “With Hooters backing and a fast, easily prepared and delivered best-selling product as its base, hoots wings is set up for success – this deal is a natural progression for me to help accelerate hoots’ growth efforts on the east coast.”

“Phillip is an industry veteran who understands not only the brand but also the excitement that surrounds hoots wings,” said Sal Melilli, CEO of HOA Brands. “He knows the value of hoots’ diverse menu and is ready to bring it to east coast communities where he has spent over 20 years growing Hooters’ presence. Northern New Jersey has a large population of loyal Hooters customers and wing enthusiasts, and we’re excited to bring hoots wings to this community.”

When entrepreneurs make the move to join the hoots wings franchise family, they sign on to bring the most diverse wing menu to their community, including breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, and – for those looking for a healthy alternative – smoked and roasted wings. Hoots Wings also sets itself apart from other fast casual franchise opportunities with its simple and effective operations. A hoots wings kitchen only requires two simple cooking platforms to produce the menu, and the POS system seamlessly integrates with all major third-party delivery platforms.

Hoots Wings is actively seeking qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and prior restaurant experience, or experience in a relevant industry. Franchisees with strong ties to the community is a bonus. Franchisees who join the hoots wings brand will enjoy the benefits of hands-on training through the opening process, marketing support, site selection and construction assistance, access to a vast, existing supply chain, and a top-tier POS system. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

For more information on the hoots wings franchise opportunity, visit https://hootsfranchise.com .

About hoots wings

Hoots Wings, is a best-in-class, fast casual restaurant known for its diverse wing menu, offering breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, smoked and roasted wings with more than a dozen sauce and rub options. Additionally, guests can enjoy mouthwatering buffalo shrimp, signature customized chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Hoots Wings is backed by longtime franchisor HOA Brands, and there are currently seven locations throughout Illinois, Georgia and Florida. With signed development commitments for over 70 locations, hoots wings is on track to open up to 17 more units in 2021. Hoots Wings is looking for qualified franchise leads to bring the scalable, best-in-class wing concept to scores of markets throughout the US. For more information on how you can own your own hoots wings, please visit https://hootsfranchise.com .

