Hoots Wings Flies into Lone Star State with Extended Franchise Efforts in Texas

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After signing its first franchise agreement in Texas for 60 units, hoots wings is looking to spread its wings throughout the Lone Star state with 80+ additional franchise units across Texas. Owned and operated by HOA Brands, parent company to hoots wings and Hooters, the fast-casual wing concept has announced plans to bring Hoots Wings Flies into Lone Star State with Extended Franchise Efforts in Texasmore than 80 locations to key markets throughout the state.

Hoots Wings is targeting San Antonio, Houston, Rio Grande Valley, Tyler/Longview, El Paso and Corpus Christi for strategic growth. Hoots began its Texas expansion with the signing of a 60+ unit deal that secured the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin metro areas for development. Behind the agreement is Dallas-based AE Restaurant Group, led by longtime fast casual franchisees Cary and Jackie Albert. Texans will soon be introduced to hoots wings later this year in northern Fort Worth and the Dallas suburbs.

The brand is looking to expand further with multi-unit franchise partners to develop:

Upwards of 40 restaurants in Houston and its surrounding counties A dozen restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels and south-central Texas Five restaurants in Corpus Christi and Nueces County 15 restaurants throughout Rio Grande Valley Up to seven restaurants in El Paso Six or seven restaurants in the Tyler/Longview communities Leadership is also looking toward Texas’ northern neighbors for growth, and has territories available in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.



When Texan entrepreneurs make the move to join the hoots wings franchise family, they sign on to bring the most diverse wing menu to the state, including breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, and – for those looking for a healthy alternative – smoked and roasted wings. Hoots Wings also sets itself apart from other fast casual franchise opportunities with its simple and effective operations. A hoots wings kitchen only requires two pieces of equipment to produce the menu, and the POS system seamlessly integrates with all major third-party delivery platforms.

“We are looking for more strong operators like the Alberts to grow the hoots wings brand throughout Texas beyond Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Sal Melilli, CEO of HOA Brands. “When creating hoots wings, we took some of the most popular food items from Hooters and put it in a smaller footprint, with a focus on off-premise eating. Texans have been very loyal to Hooters’ food over the years, and the states houses some of our most successful restaurants. We’ve been hearing from our customers that they’re clamoring for more wing options, making the state an ideal option for initial growth.”

Hoots Wings launched its franchise opportunity in late 2020 and is actively seeking qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and prior restaurant experience, or experience in a relevant industry. Franchisees with strong ties to the community is a bonus. Franchisees who join the hoots wings brand will enjoy the benefits of hands-on training through the opening process, marketing support, site selection and construction assistance, access to a vast, existing supply chain, and a top-tier POS system. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

For more information on the hoots wings franchise opportunity, visit https://hootsfranchise.com .

About hoots wings

Hoots Wings, is a best-in-class, fast casual restaurant known for its diverse wing menu, offering breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, smoked and roasted wings with more than a dozen sauce and rub options. Additionally, guests can enjoy mouthwatering buffalo shrimp, signature customized chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. With the backing of longtime franchisor HOA Brands, there are currently seven locations throughout Illinois, Georgia and Florida and the brand is looking to open up to 17 more units in 2021. Hoots Wings is looking for qualified franchise leads to bring the scalable, best-in-class wing concept to scores of markets throughout the US. For more information on how you can own your own hoots wings, please visit https://hootsfranchise.com .

