Hooters Ups the Ante on Buffalo Wild Wings ‘Free Wings Offer’ if the Big Game Goes Into OT

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Buffalo Wild Wings is back with the same offer this year to give America “free wings” if the upcoming big game on Sunday, February 2, goes into overtime. Sounds cool, right? Read the fine print. They’re asking football fans to come in two full weeks later, on a Monday afternoon during a specific four-hour time window to get their snack size “free wings.” Sounds like they’re hoping OT is long-forgotten by then.

Why the long waiting period and all the wing-related restrictions? We don’t get it either.

Want instant gratification instead? Hooters has you covered! If you’re at Hooters when the big game goes into overtime on Sunday, February 2, you’ll get six free wings – any of Hooters seven unique styles, tossed in any of our 15 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs – on the spot. Immediately. All you have to do is be there.

No need to set a calendar reminder. No need to leave work early. No need to figure out what ‘snack-size’ means. If you’re already at Hooters, you’ll be served 6 FREE wings!

As America already knows, Hooters really is the one-and-only choice for your wing-eating pleasure as the best wings can only be served up by iconic Hooters Girls. There are more styles, more sauces and an unbeatable line-up of wing options that pack a ton of flavor into every satisfying bite, no matter what mood strikes.

Dine-in only. Not valid for take-out or delivery orders. One offer per person. Valid only on 2/2/2020 at 200+ participating locations. No cash value. Offer cannot be applied to prior or later orders. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Offer subject to substitution and while supplies last.

That’s it.

We’ll see you for the big game.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

