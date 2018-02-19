Hooters Unveils New Location in Portage, Indiana

Free Hooters wings for a year to first 25 guests on opening day, Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location will open on Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. in Portage, Indiana. To celebrate the eleventh location in the Hoosier state, Hooters is giving away free wings for a year to the first 25 guests in line on opening day.

The new 5,521 square feet Hooters of Portage is conveniently located just off I-94 at 1665 Olmsted Drive in Portage and features a 647 square feet conditioned patio. The location gives guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Marking the sixth Hooters location in Indiana, Hooters of Portage is well positioned to welcome both residents and visitors of this lake-front city,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “We invite guests to come out to watch the game, kick back and enjoy great tasting food served up with iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.”

Hooters of Portage incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. The brand-new location offers comfortable seating options that cater to individuals and families, as well as a top-notch AV package ideal for cheering on your favorite team.

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, is marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters finished out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 14 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”