Hooters Takes Over Charlotte Motor Speedway This Memorial Day Weekend to Crown 2018 Miss Hooters International

80 Hooters Girls will compete for one of Hooters most iconic titles; with concert by Jake Owen

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) For the first time, Hooters is opening its 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant to the public this spring, as part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Memorial Day race weekend events, including a special concert from country music singer-songwriter Jake Owen. The event on Saturday, May 26, brings fans front-and-center as celebrity judges, ranging from Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, to Brittany Cartwright, former Hooters Girl and one of the stars of the hit series, Vanderpump Rules, crown one Hooters Girl with the title of 2018 Miss Hooters International.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the zMAX Dragway across from Charlotte Motor Speedway. In addition to free general admission, fans can score preferred seating with race-day tickets and VIP seating with the Hooters International Pageant VIP Package. The VIP ticket package is $99 and includes:

Two VIP tickets to the 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant

Two VIP tickets to the Jake Owen concert

Exclusive access to a post-Pageant mingle with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott and a meet and greet with all 80 Hooters International Pageant contestants and

Two tickets to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race

For all VIP ticket bundles purchased, Hooters will match 100 percent of the sales, benefiting the Chase Elliott Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and financial assistance to well-qualified charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping others live healthier, happier lives.

Fans can also support the foundation and enter for a chance to win a VIP weekend experience for two on Prizeo, now through May 15. Visit prizeo.com/chase for more details. In addition to having the chance to win a VIP weekend experience, during race weekend, fans will have the opportunity to audition for a chance to star in the next Hooters NASCAR commercial. Details to be announced on Hooters social channels leading up to race weekend.

In addition to Elliott and Cartwright, the six-person panel of judges to crown 2018 Miss Hooters International, includes: Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Fusion; Lynn Austin, the original Hooters Girl; Ovince Saint Preux, UFC Fighter; and Kim Coon, former contestant on the hit series, The Bachelor, Miss Sprint Cup and NASCAR’s Glass Case of Emotion podcast host.

In advance of Saturday’s show, 80 Hooters Girls from across the U.S. and around the world will convene in Charlotte, North Carolina, growing as Hooters brand ambassadors by participating in women’s empowerment seminars and volunteering in the local Charlotte community. The weekend continues with Hooters Girls competing in a series of preliminary events, with evaluation based on responses to interview questions, personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, as well as swimsuit and hometown costume attire.

After days of growth, comradery and competition, all 80 Hooters Girls will take the stage at the historic North Carolina speedway in front of a crowd of fans for the final culmination of the 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant.

The 2018 Miss Hooters International title comes with a $30,000 cash prize and the chance to serve as the face of the iconic brand. The crowned pageant winner will become a brand ambassador, travel to domestic and international openings, lead the #Hooters9 Crew in cheering on NASCAR’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver Chase Elliott and contribute to marketing initiatives and special events throughout the year.

Hooters fans are invited to vote for Miss Fan Favorite starting Tuesday, May 22 through Friday, May 25, at hooters.com/fanfavorite and follow “hooters” on Snapchat for a backstage pass to all the excitement of the Hooters pageant festivities. Hooters fans and followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook can also follow the pageant action and contestant updates using the hashtag #HootersPageant.

For more information about the Hooters International Pageant and to purchase VIP ticket packages for the weekend events, visit hooters.com/pageant. Only a limited number of VIP ticket packages will be available.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

