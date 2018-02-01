Hooters Superb Owl Offers Are the Wisest Choice for Game Day Eats

Hoo says you can’t have free cake and eat it too

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) On Sunday, Feb. 4, Hooters invites all fans to score big with Hooters Superb Owl food offers to create the best game day party of the season.

Whether you’re watching the game from the comfort of home or at a favorite Hooters of America corporate location, fans can count on Hooters Superb Owl offers to fuel their game day experience:

Free chocolate mousse cake ($30 value) when guests pre-order a party pack by Feb. 2 at HootersToGo.com

$10 off online to-go orders of $52 or more when guests pre-order through Feb. 4 at HootersToGo.com

$5 off in-store purchases of $25 or more on Feb. 4 available to Hooters eClub members at participating locations

Fans can choose between a variety of craveable menu options, including hand-formed burgers, buffalo chicken sliders and, of course, Hooters world-famous traditional, boneless and new Smoked Wings. Guests can flavor their wings with their favorite choice of Hooters 17 sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Hooters Smoked Wings are marinated overnight before being hickory smoked in-house fresh every day. While the deep smoky flavor is a sure touchdown, the fact that Hooters new Smoked Wings are only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings must be the extra point.

To help spread the word, Hooters is advertising during the big game this Sunday! Football fans tuning in to NBC’s Spanish broadcast of the game will be treated to the first-ever Hooters Superb Owl commercial. The spot highlights Hooters as the go-to destination for football fans on game day and features 2017 Miss Hooters International Chelsea Morgensen.

While fans are tuned in to the game, Hooters will surprise first responders on duty during the action with wing deliveries in select markets across the country. Hooters is currently lobbying Congress to recognize National First Responders Day, a movement encouraging all Americans to express gratitude and share support for first responders, and celebrates on Oct. 28 with a free meal for active EMT, firefighters and police officers.

Hooters Superb Owl offers are available to guests at participating Hooters of America corporate locations across the United States through Sunday, February 4.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

