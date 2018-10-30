Hooters to Show UFC 230

Participating Hooters Now Accepting Reservations for the Upcoming Fight Featuring Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis on Saturday, November 3

(RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is the place to watch all the UFC 230 action. At participating Hooters U.S. restaurants, fans can now reserve seats for the upcoming fight, scheduled for Saturday, November 3, and enjoy our World-Famous wings.

Guests can make reservations by visiting hooters.com/ufc230 and select from three amazing food and merchandise bundles to watch the entire UFC 230 fight card, including the much-anticipated World Heavyweight Championship battle between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. Bundle offers are dine-in only, limit one per party and can only be booked online. Bundles are available only at participating locations. Book now, reserved seating is limited.

Available bundles include:

2-Guest Bundle: $29.00 ($46 value)

Two Reserved Seats for UFC 230

20 Smoked Wings

One Order of Chips & Queso

One 2019 Hooters Calendar

4-Guest Bundle: $65.00 ($95 value)

Four Reserved Seats for UFC 230

50 Smoked Wings

One Order of Chips & Queso

Two 2019 Hooters Calendars

Four Reserved Seats for UFC 230 50 Smoked Wings One Order of Chips & Queso Two 2019 Hooters Calendars 6-Guest Bundle: $100.00 ($143 value)

Six Reserved Seats for UFC 230

50 Smoked Wings

One Order of Chips and Queso

Hooters Original Buffalo Platter

Four 2019 Hooters Calendars

Hooters’ world famous wings are available in your favorite of 17 craveable sauces or one of three dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. And don’t forget to try the new smoked wings which are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Larger groups of 6-guests can enjoy the Hooters Original Buffalo Platter as part of their UFC bundle: we generously slather our legendary wing sauce onto six Original Hooters Buffalo Shrimp, six Boneless Wings and six Original Hooters Style Wings, a perfect mix of our most popular appetizers.

For all official rules and participating locations, visit hooters.com/ufc230. To participate and join the conversation on the big fight, use #UFC230 on Twitter and Instagram and don’t forget to tag us: @Hooters!

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

