Hooters to Show UFC 229

Participating Hooters Now Accepting Reservations for the Upcoming Card Featuring Khabib vs. McGregor on Saturday, October 6

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) With Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the UFC Octagon set for Saturday October 6, Hooters is giving fans the opportunity to catch all the action. At a majority of Hooters restaurants around the U.S., fans can make reservations now for UFC 229.

At select Hooters restaurants, guests can make their reservations by visiting hooters.com/ufc229 and can choose from two amazing bundles to watch the entire UFC fight card, including the World Lightweight Championship battle between Khabib and McGregor. Bundles are available at participating locations, only for UFC 229 reservations booked online. Bundle offer is dine-in only and limit one per party. Reserved seating is limited.

Available bundles include:

2-Guest Bundle: $29.99 ($50 value)

Two Reserved Seats for UFC 229

20 Wings Any Style

One Order of Fried Pickles

One 2019 Hooters Calendar

4-Guest Bundle: $65.00 ($95 value)

Four Reserved Seats for UFC 229

50 Wings Any Style

One Order of Fried Pickles

Four 2019 Hooters Calendars

For all official rules and participating locations, log onto hooters.com/ufc229. To participate and join in the conversation surrounding fight night, use #UFC229.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

