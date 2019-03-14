Hooters to Show Spence Jr. vs Garcia

Participating Hooters Now Accepting Reservations for the World Welterweight Championship Fight Between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia This Saturday, March 16

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is the place to watch the IBF Welterweight Championship fight between undefeated fighters Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia, this Saturday, March 16. The fights start at 9pm EST and Hooters will offer first-come, first-serve seating at no cover charge.

At more than 140 participating Hooters U.S. restaurants, fans can now reserve seats for the upcoming fight. Guests can make reservations by visiting hooters.com/fightnight and select from three amazing food bundles to watch the entire fight card. Bundle offers are available for dine-in only, limit one per party and can only be booked online for participating locations. Book now, reserved seating is limited.

Available bundles include:

2-Person Bundle: $40.00 ($50 value)

Two Reserved Seats for the fight

22 Boneless Wings

One Order of Chips and Queso

One Order of Buffalo Shrimp (12-piece)

4-Person Bundle: $65.00 ($92 value)

Four Reserved Seats for the fight

50 Boneless Wings

One Buffalo Platter Appetizer

One Order of Sliders (Mix and Match)

6-Person Bundle: $100.00 ($160 value)

Six Reserved Seats for the fight

50 Original Style Wings

One Buffalo Platter Appetizer

One Order of 24 Buffalo Shrimp (24-piece)

Two Orders of Sliders (Mix and Match)

Six Fountain Drinks/Tea

Hooters world-famous Original Style Wings and Boneless Wings are available in 15 craveable sauces and 5 dry rubs – including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. And, don’t forget to try the smoked wings which are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day.

For a list of participating locations and terms of the offer, visit hooters.com/fightnight and select the store nearest you. To participate and join the conversation on the big fight, use #SpenceGarcia on Twitter and Instagram and don’t forget to tag us: @Hooters!

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com/locations .

About Hooters of America, LLC