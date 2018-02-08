Hooters Second Germany Location Opens in Hamburg

Franchisee DDH Gastro GmbH teams with Hooters to develop new location in Hamburg

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, today announced the first-ever Hooters location in Hamburg, Germany, led by franchisee DDH Gastro GmbH, is now open. Hooters invites local residents and visitors of the major port city to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family among iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.

This new 5,382-square foot venue, conveniently located at Reeperbahn 157 in Hamburg, incorporates Hooters latest design features and offers sports fans front row seats to cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying Hooters original chicken wings. Hooters of Hamburg boasts 277 seats, making it easy and comfortable for fans to catch their favorite game.

“Hamburg is a bustling port city with a passion for sports, boasting two professional football teams,” said Christopher Stapel, managing director, DDH Gastro GmbH. “Opening the city’s first-ever Hooters gives local and visiting sports fans and families a new place to catch the game and enjoy Hooters world-famous wings for the first time.”

The new location will feature a centrally located bar, a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games. More than ever, Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

“With Hamburg being one of the busiest ports in Europe, included in many cruise itineraries, we feel introducing the Hooters concept here is a great fit,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “We are confident in our work with the DDH Gastro GmbH team, especially given their wealth of restaurant industry experience. They are a tremendous asset to introducing the Hooters brand to this area of Germany. We are also very excited to see our resurgence in the growth of new restaurants in Europe, with Hamburg being the third new location opened in the past eight months in the European market.”

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”