Hooters Rides Wave of Growth with 200th Corporate Location Opening In East Kissimmee, Florida

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today celebrates its 200th corporate-owned U.S. location with the opening of a new restaurant in East Kissimmee, Florida. To honor the company milestone, Hooters is giving away free wings for a year to the first 10 guests in line on opening day, Monday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

The new 7,400-foot space is conveniently located at 1201 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, in a popular area minutes from The Loop shopping mall and less than 10 miles from the Walt Disney World resort. The location offers guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams via one of its 37 flat screen televisions, while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Opening our 200th corporate-owned location and the 51st Hooters in the Sunshine State is a major milestone for the Hooters family,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “It speaks to the continued growth and expansion our business is experiencing both here and abroad, and is a testament to our iconic brand’s ongoing success.”

The Hooters of East Kissimmee location incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options, localized murals and table tops, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, the new Orlando-area venue has it all.

“Hooters of East Kissimmee is a dream come true for every sports fan, and is an ideal choice for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun,” said Whittle. “We invite local residents and visitors to come on in and enjoy our world-famous original and smoked chicken wings served up with unrivalled hometown Hooters Girl hospitality.”

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

With the opening of the East Kissimmee restaurant and another location in Palm Bay, Florida on Dec. 18, Hooters will finish out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations, and 17 franchise-owned locations. In 2018, Hooters plans to open at least 14 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

