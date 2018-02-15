Hooters Rewards Race Fans with Every Chase Elliott Top-10 Finish

Hooters puts fans of the No. 9 Chevrolet in victory lane with ‘When Chase Wins, You Win’ promotion

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is back on the track for a second season with Chase Elliott driving the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. Hooters will serve as a full-season associate sponsor, as well as Elliott’s primary sponsor for two races this 2018 season – July 7 at Daytona International Speedway and on Sept. 22 at Richmond Raceway.

To celebrate the return, Hooters is giving fans another reason to cheer Elliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team to victory – exclusive offers and prizes when Elliott wins or places in the top 10 all season long. If Elliott wins a NASCAR Cup Series race, fans will receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. If Elliott finishes in the top 10, fans win a free order of fried pickles, with beverage purchase. Guests can claim “When Chase Wins, You Win” offers on Mondays after race weekends by mentioning the offer to their Hooters Girl. Fans can also join the Hooters9 Crew at hooters9.com and immediately win with a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase.

NASCAR fans can also look forward to seeing the Hooters showcar on tour throughout the NASCAR season. The No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 showcar will make pit stops at Hooters locations across America, where fans can take photos and purchase official merchandise. Daytona-area fans can catch the showcar ahead of the upcoming Daytona 500 race at select Hooters from Feb. 15 – 18. Find the full 2018 showcar tour schedule online at hooters9.com.

NASCAR fans are invited to watch the races at Hooters every week while enjoying Hooters world famous chicken wings and one-of-a-kind Hooters Girl hospitality. Fans are encouraged to use the #Di9 and #Hooters9 hashtag throughout the year to share their excitement and engage via social media.

Hooters and Elliott head back to the track this year following an exciting 2017 season. Elliott activated “When Chase Wins, You Win” prizes 12 times throughout the season for registered fans, highlighted by a second-place finish in the Hooters Chevrolet at the Nov. 12 race in Phoenix. Hooters also auctioned off the Hooters Chevrolet hood from Elliott’s May 7 Talladega race, raising $7,500 for its annual Give A Hoot fundraising campaign. The campaign has raised more than $5.3 million for breast cancer research over the years.

Hooters has served as a primary sponsor in more than 150 Cup-level races, notably as the full-season sponsor of 1992 premier series champion Alan Kulwicki. That year, Kulwicki won two races and narrowly edged Elliott’s father, 1988 Cup champion Bill Elliott, by 10 points to win the title.

“When Chase Wins, You Win” offers are only available in-store the Monday following a victorious race day. No coupon is required to receive the deal, guests must mention the deal to their Hooters Girl to claim the reward. To receive additional coupons and offers via email, register for the Hooters9 Crew in advance of race day at hooters9.com.

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.