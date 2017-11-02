Hooters Returns to Track as Chase Elliott’s Primary Sponsor for November Races

Registered Hooters No. 24 Crew Members Have Chance to Win a 2018 Chevy Silverado

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Chase Elliott’s No. 24 Hooters Chevrolet SS will return to the track this November for two races on Nov. 5 at Texas Motor Speedway and Nov. 12 at Phoenix International Raceway. To celebrate, Hooters invites fans to cheer on Elliott and join the Hooters No. 24 Crew at Hooters24.com for a chance to win a brand new 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500.

Hooters fans have been following Elliott’s race to the championship all year long, receiving exclusive offers along the way. Those already signed up for the Hooters No. 24 Crew will earn select Hooters appetizers when Elliott wins a NASCAR Cup Series race during the remaining 2017 season, and a free Mountain Dew® with purchase when Elliott places in the top five. Additionally, now through Nov. 19, fans who join the crew at Hooters24.com will be entered for a chance to win a new Hooters-branded 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Elliott will make an appearance at the Hooters of Downtown Fort Worth to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Wristbands will be handed out beginning at 6 p.m. to the first 100 guests dining at Hooters to meet Elliott. Guests can also view the No. 24 Hooters Chevrolet showcar, which has been touring across America throughout the NASCAR season. The showcar will also be making pit stops in select Houston, Dallas-area and Phoenix Hooters locations in advance of the upcoming races.

With second-place finishes at Dover and Charlotte, Elliott is currently ranked eighth in the playoffs and in the hunt for the championship with only three races to go.

Hooters will also be airing multiple commercial spots on NBC and locally during both the Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 races, featuring Chase Elliott and 2017 Miss Hooters International Chelsea Morgensen.

To enter the “Hooters Win a Truck Sweepstakes,” you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of the (48) contiguous United States or Washington, D.C., to qualify. Registration ends Nov. 19, 2017.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

For information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

