Hooters Reopens Location in Warwick, Rhode Island

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters has announced the long-awaited reopening of their Warwick, RI location, which reopened on Monday, November 2nd at 3 p.m.

The newly renovated Hooters of Warwick is conveniently located at 667 Airport Rd , across from T. F. Green Airport, in Warwick, Rhode Island and offers Guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Adding to our presence in New England, Hooters of Warwick offers residents and travelers alike a family-friendly place to gather together, watch their favorite games, and enjoy craveable menu items,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “The convenient location makes it easy to swing by to pick up menu favorites, or stop in to enjoy our top-of-the-line AV package and unrivalled Hooters Girl hospitality on our brand new patio.”

Hooters of Warwick incorporates the latest design features which highlight the familiar, fun-loving spirit of the Hooters brand, while also introducing newly contemporized elements to create a one-of-a-kind Guest experience. From an impressive bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beer bottles and cans, to comfortable seating options, a large covered outdoor patio, and localized murals and table tops, the Warwick location has it all.

Guests can now enjoy Hooters’ mouthwatering menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of handmade burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles, and of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings. Hooters’ latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, is quickly growing in popularity across the country. This new recipe calls for the wings to be marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh daily. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters’ 17 delicious sauces. With all that flavor, and only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings, it’s no surprise that Hooters fans are hooked!

In the last three years, Hooters has opened 40 new corporate-owned locations and 70 franchise-owned locations. Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of 400 Hooters restaurants in 37 states and 22 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

Contact:

Janet Kearns

Hooters of America

jkearns@hooters.com

770-858-1562

The post Hooters Reopens Location in Warwick, Rhode Island first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.