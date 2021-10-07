Hooters Releases Its 2022 Calendar

$1 of Every Hooters Calendar Purchase Supports Breast Cancer Research as Part of Hooters Give a Hoot Fundraising Effort

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, invites all wing and Hooters Girl fans to grab their 2022 Hooters Calendar. It can be purchased online as well as in-restaurant at your neighborhood Hooters .

For every calendar sold, Hooters donates $1 toward its Give A Hoot fundraising effort, benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research , one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Gianna Tulio , the 2022 Hooters Calendar cover girl, recently claimed her title as 2021 Miss Hooters, allowing her the opportunity to contribute to marketing initiatives and special events throughout the year, from traveling to domestic and international openings and leading the crew in cheering on Chase Elliott, NASCAR driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro.

The 2022 Hooters Calendar feature girls (and the hometown Hooters location they represent) include:

Cover Girl: Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton, Fla.) Miss January: Gracie Chamberlain (Tampa, Fla.)

Gracie Chamberlain (Tampa, Fla.) Miss February: Jennifer Koenig (Tucson, Ariz.)

Jennifer Koenig (Tucson, Ariz.) Miss March: Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota, Fla.)

Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota, Fla.) Miss April: Isabel Belandres (Jacksonville, N.C.)

Isabel Belandres (Jacksonville, N.C.) Miss May: Enayyah Musa (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Enayyah Musa (Daytona Beach, Fla.) Centerfold: Deeanna Krakowski (Weston, Fla.)

Deeanna Krakowski (Weston, Fla.) Miss June: Delaney Holliday (Fairview Heights, Ill.)

Delaney Holliday (Fairview Heights, Ill.) Miss July: Blakelyn Brown (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Blakelyn Brown (Jacksonville, Fla.) Miss August: Nadira Dunn (Kirby, Texas)

Nadira Dunn (Kirby, Texas) Miss September: Ireland Dabydeen (Madeira Beach, Fla.)

Ireland Dabydeen (Madeira Beach, Fla.) Miss October: Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas)

Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas) Miss November: Kaitlin Crombie (Atlantic City, N.J.)

Kaitlin Crombie (Atlantic City, N.J.) Miss December: Allie Robert (Lone Tree, Colo.)

Allie Robert (Lone Tree, Colo.) Back Cover: Shelbe Boudreaux (Houma, La.), Laura Huynh (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Ashley Ellis (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

