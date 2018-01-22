Hooters Reaches a Shutdown Deal for All Americans: Free Fried Pickles

The U.S. government may be in a pickle, but Hooters is serving ‘em up for free

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) While the politicians sort out the impact of a U.S. government shutdown, Hooters is reaching across the aisle, err, table to strike a deal with Americans that any party can get behind. The Hooters Shutdown Deal grants a free order of fried pickles to any guest at the start of the work week, this Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 22-24.

While the folks in Washington figure out how to compromise, no one can argue with a free plate of America’s favorite fried pickles, cooked fresh to order with a signature tangy dipping sauce. Visit the nearest participating Hooters restaurant or check out HootersToGo.com and use code SHUTDOWN to order takeout, or in some locations free delivery.

The Hooters Shutdown Deal includes one free fried pickles appetizer with beverage purchase, valid for dine-in and takeout guests at participating Hooters of America locations across the United States from Monday, Jan. 22 through Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The deal cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer. One offer per person, and offer may vary per location.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.