Hooters Raises More than $700,000 in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Presented to the V Foundation for Cancer Research During the 2019 Men’s Jimmy V Basketball Classic

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters raised more than $700,000 this October by asking America to #GiveAHoot in the fight against breast cancer during its month-long fundraising campaign in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month—adding up to a total amount of more than $6.5 million raised. The funds, raised with tremendous support from Hooters restaurants and guests from around the world, were presented to the V Foundation during the 2019 Men’s Jimmy V Basketball Classic on Tuesday, December 10, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 2019 Give A Hoot campaign directly benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund. Part of the Hooters Community Endowment Fund (HOO.C.E.F.), the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl.

With close to 270,000 females expected to be affected by breast cancer in the U.S. this year, the statistics are too high to be ignored. And, with more than 17,000 Hooters Girls around the globe and a workforce made up of 70 percent women, Hooters is committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Hooters Girls from across the United States worked together to make this October fundraising period successful. 2020 Hooters Calendar Girls continue to tour the country to raise awareness, sign autographs, make appearances and engage with local communities during the 2020 Hooters Calendar Tour. For more information on Hooters Calendar Tour events near you, visit hooters.com/tour.

During this year’s fundraising campaign, Hooters guests were invited to contribute to the cause by grabbing a pink bracelet, enjoying one of several ‘pink drinks’ with proceeds benefiting the campaign, or ‘pinking up’ their check during a visit to Hooters. For every 2020 Hooters Calendar purchased, Hooters donates $1 toward the Give A Hoot fundraising effort.

Inspired by Hooters very own Kelly Jo Dowd, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007, Hooters Girls have now raised more than $6.5 million over the years to support breast cancer research, much of it through the grant in Kelly Jo’s name to the V Foundation. These grants have helped fund a range of cancer research from therapeutic discovery to personalized cancer treatment to identifying stage-specific metastasis characteristics. The annual fundraising effort honors Kelly Jo and furthers her mission to educate all women, especially her extended family consisting of some 300,000 current and former Hooters Girls, about the importance of early detection and prevention. Throughout her struggle, Kelly Jo was courageous and selfless, becoming an advocate for early detection, education and fundraising.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $225 million in cancer research grants nationwide with 100 percent of direct cash donations funding cancer research. The V Foundation’s endowment covers administrative expenses. For more information about The V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit v.org.

Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month has ended, contributions can still be made online at Hooters.com/Give.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”