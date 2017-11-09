Hooters Opens Waterfront Location in Galveston, Texas

Free Hooters Wings for a Year to First 20 Guests at Opening on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location will open to guests on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m., in the popular coastal resort town of Galveston, Texas. To celebrate the opening of its 49th location in the Lone Star State, Hooters is giving away free wings for a year to the first 20 guests. Overlooking the Offatts Bayou inlet, the restaurant offers guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

The new 9,822-sqaure foot venue is conveniently located at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston, and features an 852-square foot indoor/outdoor patio with bar, as well as a beautiful outdoor seating area on the water. In addition, themed tables and artist murals highlighting Galveston’s distinct beauty and connection to the water can be seen throughout the new location.

“We welcome locals and out-of-town visitors to stop by our brand-new location to catch the game and enjoy a great meal,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “As the 49th Hooters in the state, our waterfront Galveston location is a shining example of the long-established Hooters legacy right here in Texas. Our commitment to this great state will continue with five additional locations currently under construction across the state, including in Abilene, Cedar Hill, Baytown, West Houston and North Irving.”

The contemporary Hooters of Galveston incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand. From a centrally located bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers to Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes and fan-favorite fried pickles, Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters of Galveston marks both the 49th Hooters location in Texas as well as the 199th Hooters company-owned location across the United States. In December, the 200th Hooters company-owned location will open in East Kissimmee, Florida. In January, the 50th Texas location will open in Abilene.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”