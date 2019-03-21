Hooters Opens Newest Location in San Angelo, TX

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location has opened on Monday, March 18th at 4 p.m. in San Angelo, Texas. This opening marks the 57th location in the Lone star State.

The new 8,160 square foot Hooters of San Angelo, complete with 284 seats as well as a spacious patio, is conveniently located at 4384 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901, across from the Sunset Mall, and offers guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Adding to our presence in Texas, Hooters of San Angelo offers residents and travelers alike a family-friendly place to gather together, watch their favorite games and enjoy craveable menu items,” said Mark Whittle, Chief Development Officer, Hooters of America. “The convenient location, makes it easy to swing by to pick up menu favorites or stop in to enjoy our top-of-the-line AV package and unrivalled Hooters Girl hospitality.”

Hooters of San Angelo incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options, localized murals and table tops, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, the new San Angelo location has it all.

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, is marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters finished out 2018 having opened 13 new corporate-owned locations and 9 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 20 additional locations in the U.S. and abroad.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

