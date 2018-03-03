Hooters Opens Newest Location in North Irving, Texas

Free Hooters wings for a year to first 25 guests on opening day, Monday, March 5 at 4 p.m.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location will open on Monday, March 5 at 4 p.m. in North Irving, Texas. To celebrate the fifty-second location in the Lone Star state, Hooters is giving away free wings for a year to the first 25 guests in line on opening day.

The new 7,250 square feet Hooters of North Irving is conveniently located at 1820 Market Place Boulevard, just off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, and offers guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Marking the eighteenth Hooters location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Hooters of North Irving will provide Texans a laid-back atmosphere to step away from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives, to enjoy great tasting food among iconic Hooters Girl hospitality,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “Our continued expansion in Texas allows sports fans, families and more throughout the state more opportunities to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy our great tasting food in a laid-back atmosphere. And be on the lookout for three additional Texas locations currently in construction – in Cedar Hill and Baytown.”

Hooters of North Irving incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. The brand-new location offers comfortable seating options that cater to individuals and families, as well as a top-notch AV package ideal for cheering on your favorite team.

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, is marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters finished out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 13 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”