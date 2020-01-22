Hooters Opens Newest Location in La Vista, Nebraska

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters has announced a new location, which opened Wednesday, January 22nd at 4 p.m. in La Vista, NE. This opening marks the return of Hooters to Nebraska, and it is currently the only location in the state.

The new 5,500 square foot Hooters of La Vista is conveniently located at 12710 Westport Parkway off interstate 80 in the Southport shopping center in front of Cabela’s and Costco, offering Guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Hooters of La Vista offers residents and travelers alike a family-friendly place to gather together, watch their favorite games, and enjoy craveable menu items,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “The convenient location, just off I-80, makes it easy to swing by to pick up menu favorites, or stop in to enjoy our top-of-the-line AV package and unrivalled Hooters Girl hospitality.”

Hooters of La Vista is the 2nd of the newest Hooters prototype and incorporates the latest design features which highlight the familiar, fun-loving spirit of the Hooters brand, while also introducing newly contemporized elements to create a one-of-a-kind Guest experience. From an impressive bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options, a large covered outdoor patio, and localized murals and table-tops, the La Vista location has it all.

Guests can now enjoy Hooters’ mouthwatering menu options including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of handmade burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles, and of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings. Hooters’ latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, is quickly growing in popularity as well. This new recipe calls for the wings to be marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters’ 17 delicious sauces. With all that flavor, and only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings, it’s no surprise that Hooters fans are hooked!

In the last 3 years, Hooters has opened 30 new corporate-owned locations and 40 franchise-owned locations. Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/hooters , www.facebook.com/hooters , www.instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”