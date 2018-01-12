Hooters Opens Latest Texas Location in Abilene

Free Hooters wings for a year to first 25 guests on opening day, Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location will open on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. in Abilene, Texas. To celebrate the 50th location in the Lone Star State, Hooters is giving away free wings for a year to the first 25 guests in line on opening day.

The new 5,770 square feet location is conveniently located off I-20 at 1602 Musgrave Blvd. in Abilene. It features a 1,014 square feet patio along with themed tables and artist murals highlighting Abilene’s Texas spirit. The location gives guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“We are experiencing great momentum in the state of Texas, between the Abilene opening and four additional locations currently in construction – in Cedar Hill, Baytown, West Houston and North Irving,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “Our unique blend of craveable menu items along with our fun atmosphere makes Hooters a sports-viewing dining destination our fans can always rely on.”

Hooters of Abilene incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, the new Texas location has it all.

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters finished out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 14 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”