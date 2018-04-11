Hooters Opens Latest Mexico Location in Puerta la Victoria

Hooters de Puerta la Victoria Brings Seventeenth Hooters to Area

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, today announced the seventeenth Hooters location in Mexico, thirteen of which are led by franchisee Hooters de Mexico, Hooters de Puerta la Victoria, is now open. Hooters invites local residents and visitors of the quaint state to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family among iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.

This new 3,995 square foot venue is conveniently located at Avenida Constituyentes Oriente 40, Local R-07, Nivel 1, in Puerta la Victoria. It features an 1,870 square feet patio, as well as a service-only mezzanine that is 885 square feet. With a second bar in the patio space, the location gives guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“We continue to find success in our passion to giving fans across Mexico a taste of Hooters unique experience,” said Alejandro Solis, Hooters de Mexico CEO. “Our goal is, and will continue to be, to create a place where everybody feels welcome, and where our guests can relax and unwind the moment they walk through our doors. Our team’s passion about the iconic Hooters brand continues to be the driving force behind our commitment to further development throughout Mexico over the next seven years, especially as our team has been a part of thirteen out of the country’s seventeen locations.”

In addition to its two bars, one inside and one on the patio, the new location features a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package on 33 screens, perfect for watching all the games.

“The Hooters concept has proven to be a tremendously successful model in Mexico,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “Between the city’s historic center, with fountain-filled squares, and major industrial complexes nearby, introducing the Hooters concept in Puerta la Victoria is a great fit.”

This is the thirteenth Hooters location owned and operated by Hooters de Mexico in and around Mexico City. The franchisee, a two-time Hooters Developer of the Year award recipient, will more than double the number of its existing locations over the next eight years. Upon completion of its development commitments, Hooters de Mexico will operate 29 Hooters restaurants throughout Mexico.

Hooters finished out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 14 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters de Mexico

Hooters de Mexico has been a proud Hooters franchisee since 1997. It currently operates 12 Hooters restaurants in Mexico, has a presence in 4 States (Mexico City, Mexico State, Baja California and Puebla) and is expanding across Mexico. For more information, visit www.hooters.com.mx or follow us at facebook.com/Hootersdemexico, twitter.com/hootersdemexico or on instagram.com/hootersmexico.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

