Hooters Opens First Location in Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamarita, LTD teams with Hooters to develop new location in Nassau

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters of America, LLC , announced today a new Hooters location in Nassau, Bahamas. This new Hooters restaurant will be led by franchisee, Bahamarita, LTD, and is now officially open for business. With the new Bahamian franchise owners, Hooters is looking forward to serving, not only the local Nassau residents, but also millions of tourists visiting the island each year. Hooters will offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family while getting to experience the iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.

This new 7,732 square foot venue, in the former Lukka Kairi restaurant space, is conveniently located at Woods Rodgers Walk in the heart of the Nassau cruise terminals. This new location incorporates Hooters’ latest design features, offering sports fans front row seats to cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying a delicious hot plate of Hooters original chicken wings. Hooters of Nassau boasts a total of 121 seats, plus 85 patio seats, making it easy and comfortable for fans to catch their favorite game with friends and family.

“This new restaurant and bar venture will be an exciting addition to the tourism industry in Nassau, Bahamas. The family friendly concept offers an extensive menu for children and adults and will include some of your Bahamian favorites. The hooters brand has evolved over the years and has modernized, and become more kid friendly. We encourage all locals to come downtown to support and empower our fellow young Bahamian women who are working hard to serve you those chicken wings you’ve been craving!” said Bahamian Owners, Bahamarita, LTD.

The new location will feature a centrally located bar, a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games. More than ever, Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

“Hooters of America is extremely pleased to be opening its newest restaurant in Nassau and serving not only the guests living in Nassau, but also the numerous tourists visiting the area each year,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “Our franchise partner, Bahamarita, has extensive experience in restaurants and hospitality and will do a phenomenal job in stewarding the brand in The Bahamas.”

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/hooters , www.facebook.com/hooters , www.instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”