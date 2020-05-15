Hooters Opens Doors in More than 150 Locations Nationwide as First Phase of Reopening Begins

Modified seating plans and enhanced health protocol ensures the safety of guests and team members, with takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery services to continue

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters has announced that they have safely reopened more than 150 restaurants nationwide, for dine-in service, in accordance with local and state mandates and guidelines, while continuing to offer takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

Hooters commitment to the safety and well-being of its guests and team members has long been a part of company values and operating procedures. In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more. Some ways you’ll see Hooters commitment within restaurants includes:

Maintaining six feet distance between all persons

Limiting the number of guests into the restaurant following state and local occupancy requirements

Increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the restaurant, including wipe downs of tables after each use, hourly wipe downs of high contact areas, and nightly deep cleanings

Providing hand sanitizer stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant

Frequent handwashing by all team members (at least every 30 minutes or more if needed)

Requiring team members to wear gloves & face coverings at all times (with gloves being replaced after each guest interaction); We also ask that guests follow local and state mandates regarding face coverings

Conducting daily team member wellness screenings, including temperature checks

A hygiene captain is assigned to each shift to ensure compliance to all guidelines

Read more about the steps Hooters is taking to ensure your health and safety is a top priority. To see if your local Hooters is reopening, please visit hooters.com/locations .

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Roasted Wings, meatless Unreal Wings and everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your wing experience, customize your wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Hooters Honey Sriracha Sauce, widely loved for its sweet, tangy taste, is now back by popular demand.

