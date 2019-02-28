Hooters Officially Launches New Stuffed Wings

Hooters Latest Menu Creation Comes in Two Mouth-Watering Varieties, Zesty Chorizo and Cajun Jambalaya
Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The rollout of Hooters latest chicken wing innovation, stuffed wings, has officially launched nationwide. These crazy good wings are Hooters famous original-style chicken wings hand-stuffed with either zesty chorizo or cajun jambalaya.
Hand-stuffed and cooked to order, stuffed wings are the latest in a line of menu innovations by Hooters. In 2016, Hooters successfully launched smoked wings and over the past 35 years, our original-style chicken wings have become one of America’s most iconic foods. As the first larger scale restaurant to offer these highly differentiated, mouth-watering stuffed wings, Hooters culinary team, led by executive chef and director of innovation, Gregg Brickman, continues pushing the envelope to evolve Hooters dynamic menu offerings.
Starting today, guests can enjoy these mysterious, crazy good hand-stuffed wings at participating Hooters restaurants nationwide. To find a Hooters location near you, visit Hooters.com/locations.
As the official hangout for game day, stuffed wings are sure to be the go-to choice for all your college basketball viewing this March. Whether it’s Hooters new stuffed wings or our famous original-style wings, available in fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero, Hooters is the go-to place for all of your sports viewing.
For more information visit www.hooters.com
About Hooters of America, LLC
Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 430 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 27 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”