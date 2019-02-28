Hooters Officially Launches New Stuffed Wings

Hooters Latest Menu Creation Comes in Two Mouth-Watering Varieties, Zesty Chorizo and Cajun Jambalaya

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The rollout of Hooters latest chicken wing innovation, stuffed wings, has officially launched nationwide. These crazy good wings are Hooters famous original-style chicken wings hand-stuffed with either zesty chorizo or cajun jambalaya.

Hand-stuffed and cooked to order, stuffed wings are the latest in a line of menu innovations by Hooters. In 2016, Hooters successfully launched smoked wings and over the past 35 years, our original-style chicken wings have become one of America’s most iconic foods. As the first larger scale restaurant to offer these highly differentiated, mouth-watering stuffed wings, Hooters culinary team, led by executive chef and director of innovation, Gregg Brickman, continues pushing the envelope to evolve Hooters dynamic menu offerings.

Starting today, guests can enjoy these mysterious, crazy good hand-stuffed wings at participating Hooters restaurants nationwide. To find a Hooters location near you, visit Hooters.com/locations.

As the official hangout for game day, stuffed wings are sure to be the go-to choice for all your college basketball viewing this March. Whether it’s Hooters new stuffed wings or our famous original-style wings, available in fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero, Hooters is the go-to place for all of your sports viewing.

