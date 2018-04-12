Hooters Offers Free Kids Meals During Tax Day Weekend

Kids eat free with purchase of $10 or more

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is offering one final deduction parents won’t want to write off during Tax Day Weekend. From Saturday, April 14, through Tuesday, April 17, kids younger than 12 years old will receive one free Hooters Kids Meal with a purchase of $10 or more from an adult at participating locations nationwide.

Kids have several options to choose from on the Hooters Kids Meal menu, including boneless and traditional wings, chicken strips, grilled cheese and sliders, all served with one side item and a beverage. During the meal, kids can also enjoy activity books, crayons and Hootie hats in select locations.

To activate the deal, purchases of $10 or more can include any food items from the menu, including Hooters world-famous chicken wings, available with their favorite choice of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Guests can also keep the deductions coming by saving on calories with Hooters Smoked Wings. Coming in at half the calories of traditional-style wings, Hooters Smoked Wings are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house.

The Hooters Tax Day Weekend Free Kids Meal Deal is dine-in only and limited to children younger than 12 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult – limit one free Kids Meal per adult who spends $10 or more. Kids Meal menu options may vary per location. This deal cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer and is valid at participating locations. For a list of participating locations, visit www.hooters.com/taxday-locations.pdf.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”