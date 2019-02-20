Hooters Launches Stuffed Wings Exclusively Available Through DoorDash

From February 22 through February 24, DoorDash customers will be the first to try Hooters new stuffed wings, free with $15 minimum order in participating DoorDash markets

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced the launch of stuffed wings, its latest chicken wing innovation, which are original-style chicken wings hand-stuffed with either zesty chorizo or cajun jambalaya. In celebration of this national launch, Hooters is teaming up with DoorDash for customers to try Hooters new stuffed wings delivered exclusively through DoorDash before they go on sale in restaurants on February 25.

From Friday, February 22 through Sunday, February 24, customers can enter promo code “STUFFED” when ordering from participating Hooters restaurants on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app and receive a free order of either zesty chorizo or cajun jambalaya hand-stuffed wings, with a $15 minimum order.* This offer is exclusively delivered with DoorDash to its customers and will not be available in restaurants or with any other delivery services.

These hand-stuffed wings are the latest in a line of menu innovations by Hooters, including its very successful launch of smoked wings in 2016 and the original-style chicken wings that have become one of America’s most iconic foods over the past 35 years. As the first larger scale restaurant to offer these mouth-watering stuffed wings nationwide, Hooters culinary team, led by executive chef and director of innovation, Gregg Brickman, continues pushing the envelope to evolve the Hooters dynamic menu offerings.

This exclusive stuffed wings promotion delivered through DoorDash will be available February 22 through February 24 at participating Hooters locations nationwide. Starting on Monday, February 25, guests can enjoy these crazy good hand-stuffed wings at participating Hooters restaurants.

To find a Hooters location near you, visit Hooters.com/locations .

In addition, stuffed wings are sure to be the go-to choice for all your college basketball viewing this March. Whether it’s Hooters new hand-stuffed wings or our famous original-style wings, available in fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero, Hooters is the go-to place for all of your sports viewing.

For more information visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.

To order, visit www.doordash.com or the DoorDash mobile app.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.