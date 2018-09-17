Hooters Kicks Off Football Season with New Gameday-Ready Dishes, Drinks and Prizes

Sirloin Steak Tips

Available for a Limited Time, Hooters New Seasonal Favorites Will Help Fans Cheer On their Favorite Teams

(RestaurantNews.com) Watching your beloved football team make their way through the season can be stressful, so don’t add ‘hangry’ to the list of emotions you feel on game day! Hooters new mouthwatering meals are available for a limited time only and are guaranteed winners this season. Irresistible offerings, served by Hooters Girls, include Sirloin Steak Tips, Hooters Style Potato Skins and Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt which will be available at participating Hooters locations nationwide starting today.

At Hooters, there is something for everyone. Check out what makes these new Hooters dishes so special, available for a limited time only (through October 29):

Sirloin Steak Tips – USDA Choice sirloin steak hand-cut, marinated steak tips dusted with Hooters signature steak seasoning before being grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of any two Hooters sides from the signature Big Dipper Fries to Mac N’ Cheese and many more.

Hooters Style Potato Skins – A spin on a true American staple, six large potato skins filled with Hooters mouth-watering buffalo chicken dip, crispy bacon, diced green onions and a side of ranch dressing. Top it off with your choice of Buffalo sauce to transport you into another world.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt – A cheesy, melty masterpiece filled with hand-breaded, Daytona-style chicken strips. Topped with crispy bacon and ranch dressing pressed together with melted layers of cheddar and served on grilled sourdough bread.

As if you needed one more reason to enjoy these delectable treats, Hooters is also making its Korean BBQ Sauce available for a limited time, which is sure to lift anyone’s game day spirit.

This fall, Hooters is also serving delicious $5 Margaritas and $5 Cranberry Apple Margaritas at participating locations only.

The Hooters fall menu is available seven days a week at participating restaurant locations across the United States through October 29. Prices may vary per location.

Additionally this football season, in partnership with Pepsi, Hooters fans nationwide have the chance to win a trip for two to the Big Game next February in Atlanta. Now through December 31 while supplies last at participating locations, simply add any 32-ounce Pepsi product to take-out or delivery orders and receive a Pepsi Big Game Thematic cup, which will feature a code that can be entered at HutHutHooters.com. The grand prize winner will take home tickets for two and an all-expenses paid trip to the big game. Weekly winners will also be drawn through the end of the year and are eligible for prizes ranging from free wings for a year to Hooters swag fit for any wing fan, while supplies last. For official contest rules, visit HutHutHooters.com/OfficialRules.

To find your nearest Hooters location to experience the limited-time menu and for the chance to win big, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

