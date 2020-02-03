Hooters Invites Race Fans to Root for NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott with Special Race Day Offers

Appetizer & Drink Special Available on Chase Elliott Race Days at Select Hooters Locations

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the Official Home of Race Fans, Hooters will return as a primary sponsor of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team and driver Chase Elliott for three NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2020 season. The first race where fans can catch Elliott’s new No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22), followed by Daytona International Speedway (August 29) and Texas Motor Speedway (October 25). Just in time for 2020, Elliott’s No. 9 car has undergone a transformation by receiving a black-and-orange paint scheme called “Night Owl” for his upcoming races, which was voted on by Hooters fans last November.

Throughout the season, fans can watch all the action while enjoying a pitcher of domestic beer or Mountain Dew® and a fried pickles appetizer for just $15 on NASCAR Cup Series race days only at participating locations.

For the fourth consecutive season, Hooters’ “When Chase Wins, You Win” promotion will return to give fans even more of a reason to cheer on their favorite driver. Each time Elliott wins a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2020, fans will receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. When Elliott finishes in the top 10, fans will receive one free order of fried pickles with a beverage purchase. Guests can claim “When Chase Wins, You Win” offers on Mondays after race weekends by mentioning the offer to their Hooters Girl.

Fans can also join the Hooters No. 9 Crew at hooters9.com and immediately win with a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase. Hooters encourages fans to use #di9 and #Hooters9 throughout the year to share their excitement and engage via social media.

“When Chase Wins, You Win” offers are only available in-store the Monday following any win or top-10 finish by Chase. No coupon is required to receive the deal, however guests must mention the offer to their Hooters Girl to claim the reward. To receive additional coupons and offers via email, register for the Hooters9 Crew in advance of race days at hooters9.com .

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

