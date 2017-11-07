Hooters Invites Military to Eat Free This Veterans Day

Operation Calendar Drop sends 2018 Hooters Calendars to U.S. troops

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal this Veterans Day as a “thank you” for their service. On Saturday, Nov. 11, all veterans will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any Hooters location nationwide. Hooters also invites all guests to support its annual Operation Calendar Drop program with the purchase of a 2018 Hooters Calendar.

The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes several of Hooters most popular entrées:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Dining veterans and active-duty military can choose when it comes to saucing Hooters world-famous chicken wings, available with their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

As part of its commitment to veterans, Hooters also invites guests to purchase a 2018 Hooters Calendar in support of Operation Calendar Drop. Hooters will collect and ship the calendars to U.S. military deployed in the United States and around the world. Since 2013, more than 100,000 Hooters Calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide. This year’s calendar cover features 2017 Miss Hooters International Chelsea Morgensen from Hooters of Hollywood, California.

For decades, Hooters has supported veterans and servicemen, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-profit military organizations.

The complimentary Veterans Day entrée, ordered off the free meal menu, is redeemable during business hours on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. with the purchase of a beverage. There is no coupon required to activate the deal, veterans and military personnel just need to present a military ID or proof of service to their Hooters Girl while dining in at their favorite location.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”