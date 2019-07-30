Hooters Introduces “Hooters Spirits” Line of New Premium Spirits

Portfolio will be Available this Fall at Hooters Restaurants and Select Retailers Around the Country in Partnership with United Spirits Inc.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is pumping up the party and giving fans even more reason to celebrate with the launch of Hooters Spirits, a line of high quality spirits. The Hooters Spirits portfolio, which includes a premium array of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, American and cinnamon whiskey will be available at Hooters restaurants and select retailers around the country, starting in the Fall. This line of premium spirits was developed in partnership with United Spirits, Inc. a leading private label beverage company and affiliate of publicly traded Iconic Brands Inc. Ticker symbol-ICNB.

In advance of the official launch, Chase Elliott will drive a special No. 9 Hooters Spirits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17. Hooters has expanded its sponsorship with Elliott and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series Champions, Hendrick Motorsports, to include the Bristol night race.

Hooters Spirits will deliver on the same high-quality experience that Hooters guests have enjoyed for decades at our iconic restaurants. Whether celebrating a big event or just kicking back and watching the game with friends, Hooters new premium line of spirits is perfect for every celebratory moment.

About the Hooters Spirits:

Hooters Vodka is a flavorful and smooth six times distilled, gluten free, corn-based organic vodka, perfect for any cocktail

is a flavorful and smooth six times distilled, gluten free, corn-based organic vodka, perfect for any cocktail Delivering a memorable gin experience, Hooters Gin uses only select natural botanicals and Juniper berries

uses only select natural botanicals and Juniper berries Hooters Dark Rum is aged in barrels and made with choice Caribbean blackstrap sugar cane molasses

is aged in barrels and made with choice Caribbean blackstrap sugar cane molasses Slightly sweet and smooth, Hooters Light Rum mixes beautifully in your favorite tropical cocktails or soft drinks

mixes beautifully in your favorite tropical cocktails or soft drinks Hooters Tequila Silver is a unique blend sure to satisfy fans looking for an adventurous drinking experience, while Hooters Tequila Gold is a beautiful amber-hued tequila, perfectly suited for cocktails or neat

is a unique blend sure to satisfy fans looking for an adventurous drinking experience, while is a beautiful amber-hued tequila, perfectly suited for cocktails or neat Hooters American Whiskey is a two year aged true American Whiskey that is perfect for any occasion, mixed or as a shot

is a two year aged true American Whiskey that is perfect for any occasion, mixed or as a shot Finally, Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey is a compilation of premium American Whiskey with natural cinnamon and a touch of heat

Come this Fall, guests will be able to enjoy the new spirits at their favorite Hooters location. Hooters will also incorporate the new line into a selection of signature drinks. If you want to take the Hooters party with you, consumers will be able to purchase Hooters Spirits at leading retailers for all your in-home and party needs.

Must be 21 to purchase. Please drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

For more information about Hooters Spirits, visit www.hooters.com/spirits. To find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 430 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 27 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”