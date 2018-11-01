Hooters Honors Military on Veterans Day with Free Meal

All Military Members – Both Active-Duty and Veterans – Eat Free as a ‘Thank You’ for Their Service | Restaurant Delivers 2019 Hooters Calendars to U.S. Troops as Token of Appreciation

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal this Veterans Day as a “thank you” for their service. On Sunday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes six of Hooters’ most popular entrées including:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

Dining veterans and active-duty military can choose when it comes to saucing Hooters world-famous chicken wings, available with their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, such as new Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

To further support U.S. military, Hooters also invites guests to purchase a 2019 Hooters Calendar in support of Operation Calendar Drop. Hooters will collect and ship the calendars to active-duty personnel deployed in the United States and around the world. Since 2013, more than 100,000 Hooters Calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide. This year’s calendar cover features 2018 Miss Hooters International Laiken Baumgartner from Hooters of Douglasville, Georgia.

Laiken Baumgartner, 2018 Miss Hooters International

For decades, Hooters has supported veterans and servicemen, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-profit military organizations.

The complimentary Veterans Day entrée, ordered off the free meal menu, is redeemable on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. with the purchase of a beverage. There is no coupon required to activate the deal, as veterans and active-duty military just need to present a military ID or proof of service to their Hooters Girl while dining in at their favorite location.

Visit Hooters.com to find your nearest Hooters location or purchase your 2019 Hooters Calendar in support of the troops.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/hooters, www.facebook.com/hooters, www.instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”