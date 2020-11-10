Hooters Honors Military on Veterans Day with “Buy 10, Get 10” Offer

All Military Members – Both Active-Duty and Veterans – Can Get Free Boneless Wings with Wing Purchase as a ‘Thank You’ for their Service

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchased from Hooters long list of wing styles as a “thank you” for their service. On Wednesday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service at any participating Hooters location nationwide are eligible (available for dine-in only).

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Roasted Wings, meatless Unreal Wings and everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your experience, customize Hooters world-famous wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero. Hooters Honey Sriracha Sauce, widely loved for its sweet, tangy taste, has returned by popular demand.

The Veterans Day offer is redeemable on Veterans Day this November 11 at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. There is no coupon required to activate the deal, as veterans and active-duty military just need to present a military ID or proof of service to their Hooters Girl while dining in at their favorite location.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

