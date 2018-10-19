Hooters Honors First Responders with Free Entrée on October 28

In Celebration of National First Responder’s Day, EMT, Firefighters and Police Offers in Uniform or with Valid ID Will Receive a Complimentary Meal with Any Beverage Purchase

(RestaurantNews.com) On Sunday October 28, Hooters is celebrating the nation’s first responders by honoring EMT, firefighters and police officers with a free meal, accompanied with the purchase of any beverage. First responders must be in uniform or able to present proper first responder identification to enjoy the complimentary offer.

In 2017, a proposal for First Responders Day to become a national holiday was passed by the U.S. Senate and is currently under review by the U.S. House of Representatives. As Hooters continues to advocate for first responder’s day to be nationally recognized, this special offer is a way of saying thank you to the brave and courageous men and women who continuously dedicate their lives to making sacrifices in our local communities.

At participating locations nationwide, first responders can select a complimentary meal from a special menu throughout the day with the purchase of any beverage, including:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hooters Burger

The offer is dine-in only at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, October 28, 2018 only. For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/hooters, www.facebook.com/hooters, www.instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”