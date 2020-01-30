Hooters Goes “All-In” on Sports Betting With BetRivers.com and KonekTV in Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Restaurant Guests Can Now Place their Bets while Enjoying World Famous Hooters Style Chicken Wings

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters has activated KonekTV, the world’s best sports information screen, at all locations throughout Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to become the ultimate destination for sports betting fans. Fans can place their bets with BetRivers.com Sportsbook via phone (Android app or internet browser from iOS devices) in real-time while watching any game.

Special offers are exclusively available to Hooters guests including BetRivers’ best-in-country $300 deposit match bonus.

“We love enhancing the guest experience in any way we can from best-in-class food and service to top-notch entertainment. Partnering with KonekTV allows us to bring a whole new world of opportunities to our guests and creates another reason as to why Hooters is the ultimate hangout spot,” said Terry Marks, Hooters of America CEO.

The KonekTV screens display key game statistics, analytics and odds to inform new sports bettors and appeal to experienced bettors. BetRivers odds are displayed on the screens, alongside exclusive promotions for Hooters guests.

“BetRivers is excited to partner with KonekTV to promote our brand, odds, and betting experience to sports fans visiting Hooters locations across the three states where our mobile sports betting service is legal. We have a range of innovation planned for how to drive activations and engagement at retail locations such as Hooters,” said Matt Stetz, Chief Operating Officer at Rush Street Interactive.

“KonekTV simplifies the betting experience for those looking to try their hand at sports betting or simply returning as experienced bettors, and introducing our technology in select Hooters locations means more people can see how easy it can be,” said Seth Schorr, KonekTV CEO.

