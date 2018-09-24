Hooters Girl Alumnae Eat Free to Celebrate Hooters 35th Anniversary

On September 29, Hooters Girl Alumnae Will Receive a Free Menu Item, with Beverage purchase, just by Showing Her Hooters Name Tag

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) On September 29, Hooters is inviting all Hooters Girl alumnae back to celebrate the brand’s 35th anniversary. For one day only, Hooters Girl alumnae will receive a free meal, with the purchase of any beverage, just by showing their Hooters Name Tag. This special offer is Hooters way of saying thank you to the over 300,000 Hooters Girls who have provided that one-of-a-kind hospitality to Hooters guests for the past 35 years.

At participating locations, Hooters Girl alumnae can select their complimentary meal from a special menu throughout the day, including:

10-piece Traditional Hooters Wings

10-piece Smoked Wings

10-piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Buffalo or Grilled Chicken Salad

Buffalo or Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Since opening our doors in 1983, Hooters Girls have been the heart and soul in making Hooters one of the most recognized brands around the world. They play a role in all of their local communities. Through the years, Hooters Girls have helped raise over $5.3 million in the fight against breast cancer and work tirelessly supporting local communities by donating their time at charitable events. It’s that type of Hooters Girls hospitality that has left an endearing mark on society.

Hooters is also committed to supporting our Hooters Girls and its employees. To date, Hooters has granted nearly $3.5 million in tuition reimbursement, providing employees the opportunity to pursue their educational goals as they work and support their local communities. Of the 300,000+ Hooters Girl alumnae, many have gone on to be CEO’s, business leaders, community leaders and even Hollywood stars.

The 35th anniversary celebration will culminate with a party in Clearwater, Florida where Hooters opened its first location on October 4, 1983. The weekend will consist of alumni events, Hooters Girls meet-and-greets and fun in the city where it all began. For those unable to attend the festivities in Florida, we encourage you to share your favorite Hooters memories on social media using #Hooters35.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

