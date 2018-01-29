Hooters Expands with New Memorial Location in West Houston

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced a new location, Hooters of Memorial, opened on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. in West Houston.

The new 8,000 square feet location is conveniently located at 2200 Highway 6 South in Houston and is the 13th Hooters in the greater Houston metro area. The location gives guests front row seats to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“Demonstrating continued success in the state of Texas, this opening marks the 13th location in the greater Houston metro area and the 51st overall location in Texas,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “We invite guests to kick back and enjoy iconic Hooters Girl hospitality served up by one of our numerous Hooters Girls on-site. And be on the lookout for three additional Texas locations currently in construction – in Cedar Hill, Baytown and North Irving.”

Hooters of Memorial incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring 32 draught beers and a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, to comfortable seating options, themed tables and artist murals highlighting Houston’s Texas spirit and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, the new Texas location has it all.

Guests will enjoy Hooters craveable menu options, including fresh entrée salads, a great lineup of hand-formed burgers, delicious seafood dishes, fan-favorite fried pickles. And of course, Hooters world-famous traditional and boneless chicken wings are just an order away. Its latest wing innovation, Hooters Smoked Wings, are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces. Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings.

Hooters finished out 2017 having opened eight new corporate-owned locations and 17 franchise-owned locations. This year, Hooters plans to open at least 14 more corporate locations in the U.S., and an additional 20 franchise locations globally.

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

