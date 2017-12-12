Hooters Continues Growth in Japan with Fukuoka Location

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC, has announced its seventh Hooters location in Japan, led by franchisee HJ, Inc., is now open in Fukuoka on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island. Hooters invites local residents and visitors of the popular city to take a break from the ordinary and enjoy great tasting food with friends and family among iconic Hooters Girl hospitality.

The new 2,426-square foot venue is conveniently located just a one-minute walk from Kawabata-Nakasu Station and an eight-minute walk from Tenjin Station in the SPOON Building 1-F-2F, 5-1-7, Nakasu, Hataka-ku in Fukuoka City. Hooters of Fukuoka offers sports fans front row seats to cheer on their favorite teams on 15 flat screen televisions while enjoying Hooters original and smoked chicken wings.

“It has been an honor to celebrate the opening of our latest location with Hika Nakazawa, who brought home 2017 Miss World at the Hooters Pageant this year,” said Hideaki Tsurumi, chief executive officer, HJ, Inc. “We have seen a great response to the Hooters brand throughout our first six locations and look forward to bringing even more locations to Japan over the next few years.”

The international franchisee operates six other locations in Japan in Akasaka, Ginza, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Nagoya and Osaka with plans to open six additional locations over the next five years.

“As the center of administration, economy and travel in the Kyushu region, Fukuoka is an excellent location for the country’s newest Hooters restaurant,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “The HJ, Inc. team continues to do a tremendous job introducing the Hooters brand to Japan.”

The new location incorporates the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with contemporary elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar to a wide array of cocktails and craft beers, comfortable seating options, and a top-of-the-line AV package perfect for watching all the games, more than ever Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

While guests will still enjoy Hooters craveable burgers, wings, appetizers and salads, they can expect some additions to the menus to suit local taste buds.

Hooters continues its acceleration of restaurant openings and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About HJ, Inc.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”