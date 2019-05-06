Hooters Celebrates “Whenever De Mayo” with Launch of New Muy Macho and Chipotle Adobo Wing Sauces

Throughout May, Hooters Guests Aged 21+ Can Also Enjoy Hooters Famous Tex Mex Nachos with a Legendary Margarita for Just $12.99

Atlanta, GA (facebook.com/hooters, Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Question, Spicy or Zesty? At Hooters, the answer is both! Launching on Cinco de Mayo, Hooters will unveil two spectacular new sauces, Muy Macho and Chipotle Adobo, giving Hooters guests a taste of Mexico all month long.Guests who enjoy their wings on the spicier side, Hooters new Muy Macho sauce is the perfect choice. Created by Hooters Cancun, the Muy Macho sauce is loaded with roasted habanero and Manzano peppers, packing the perfect spicy kick.For those looking for something with a bit more zest, Hooters new Chipotle Adobo sauce brings all the roasty tomato goodness, balanced with the perfect amount of Mexican herbs and spices.The party doesn’t stop there. Guests can celebrate “Whenever De Mayo” all month long with a plate of delicious Tex Mex Nachos and a Hooters Legendary Margarita for just $12.99*, available at participating locations.For more information visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

*Dine-in only. Not valid in Oklahoma, Virginia, and Missouri. Available only for guests aged 21+. Drink Responsibly. Prices may vary by franchise location.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

