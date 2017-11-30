Hooters Amplifies Presence in Mexico with Nine New Locations

Hooters de Mexico more than doubles number of locations in coming years

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters today announced Mexico City-based franchisee, Hooters de Mexico, has plans to develop nine additional Hooters locations throughout Central, Western and Northern Mexico. The franchisee, a two-time Hooters Developer of the Year award recipient, will more than double the number of its existing locations over the next eight years. Upon completion of the latest additional development commitments, Hooters de Mexico will operate 29 Hooters restaurants throughout Mexico.

Hooters de Mexico currently owns and operates 12 Hooters locations in and around Mexico City: Hooters of Coapa, Del Valle, La Diana, Insurgentes, Satélite, Universidad, Oasis, Mexicali, Polanco, Puebla, Atizapán, and Plaza Central. In 2016 and 2017 Hooters de Mexico was presented with the Hooters Developer of the Year award, for its commitment to the development and growth of the Hooters brand.

“The Hooters concept has proven to be a tremendously successful model in and around Mexico City, and we have Alejandro and his team to thank for that,” said Mark Whittle, chief development officer, Hooters of America. “They are experienced and loyal ambassadors of the Hooters brand, and their passion shines through in everything they do. We have confidence in them as they look to spread their wings further into Mexico City and beyond.”

The new locations in Mexico will incorporate the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with newly contemporized elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience. From a centrally located bar featuring an expanded array of cocktails and draught beers to comfortable seating options and top-of-the-line AV packages perfect for watching all the games, more than ever Hooters is the perfect destination for just about any occasion that calls for great food and fun.

“Our goal is to create a place where everybody feels welcome, and where our guests can relax and unwind the moment they walk through our doors,” said Alejandro Solis, Hooters de Mexico CEO. “Our team remains incredibly passionate about the iconic Hooters brand, and that is why we have committed to developing it further throughout Mexico over the next eight years.”

Hooters is accelerating its growth of new restaurants, both with franchise and company owned locations, and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open new locations in select markets across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information about becoming a Hooters franchisee, visit hooters.com/franchising.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters de Mexico

Hooters de Mexico has been a proud Hooters franchisee since 1997. It currently operates 12 Hooters restaurants in Mexico, has a presence in 4 States (Mexico City, Mexico State, Baja California and Puebla) and is expanding across Mexico. For more information, visit www.hooters.com.mx or follow us at facebook.com/Hootersdemexico, twitter.com/hootersdemexico or on Instagram.com/hootersmexico.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”