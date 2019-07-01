Hooters of America, LLC Acquired by Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors

Tampa Bay, FL & New York & Atlanta (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters of America, LLC (“HOA”, “Hooters” or the “Company”) announced today that Nord Bay Capital (“Nord Bay”) and its advisor TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC (“TriArtisan”) have closed on a transaction to acquire HOA from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) and other investors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, the selling entities will each retain a stake in the Company.

Terry Marks, Chief Executive Officer, HOA commented: “The partnership with Nord Bay and TriArtisan comes at an ideal time for the company, bringing fresh partners with complementary skills and experience to support our next phase of growth to the benefit of all our employees, franchisees and customers. Our core business is strong with a world-famous and differentiated brand, a first-rate management team and a loyal base of experienced franchisees. In addition, we are pleased with the early results of our new fast casual concept and plan additional openings later this year.”

Marks continued: “Since joining HOA, I have had the opportunity to work closely with our investors and I want to personally thank all of them for their guidance. In particular, I would like to recognize H.I.G. for its leadership on the board. I am pleased that all will remain invested in HOA, which speaks to their confidence in the brand’s positive trajectory and future upside.”

William Pepper, Principal, Nord Bay Capital, stated: “Hooters is an iconic global brand that has shown strong financial growth and development. With nine consecutive quarters of same store sales growth and thirteen consecutive quarters outperforming the casual dining bar & grill category, we see Hooters as a real jewel in the restaurant category. We’re excited to work with Terry, his senior leadership team, along with the Hooters global franchise community and employees to drive continued success in the years to come.”

Rohit Manocha, a TriArtisan Founding Partner, said; “As a true innovator in the chicken wing space for over 35 years, Hooters is highly differentiated in a category that is more popular than ever. Terry and the senior leadership team have done a tremendous job elevating the Company and tapping into what today’s consumer wants. We are confident about the future growth of this great brand.”

Piper Jaffray Companies served as financial advisor to the Company.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 430 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 27 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com.

About Nord Bay Capital (“Nord Bay”)

Nord Bay Capital is a Florida-based family office with an emphasis on direct and co-investments for middle-market opportunities. Specifically, Nord Bay Capital focuses on established, non-cyclical companies with strong market positions, and partners with management to grow and build brand value.

About TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC (“TriArtisan”)

TriArtisan Capital Advisors is an established, New York-based private equity investing firm. TriArtisan’s flexible institutional capital allows it to invest in companies requiring a broad range of investment needs including leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, spin-offs, carve-outs, roll-ups, recapitalizations and restructurings. In each of its investments, TriArtisan partners with high quality management teams to support them in achieving returns for its institutional and management partners. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at www.triartisan.com.

Contacts:

ICR on behalf of Hooters of America

Jim Furrer / Stephanie Palumbo

hooterspr@icrinc.com

646-677-1808