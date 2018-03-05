Hoosier Mama's expanded menu in expanded space nails breakfast

Friends, we’re on a roll. This month I share with you three places serving really delicious food in a hospitality-focused environment with gracious service — including two repeat spots with significant changes making them worthy of a follow-up, and a first-time visit to a longtime pie shop that has recently added a cafe and a savory menu.

May I suggest that you take the time to enjoy a weekday breakfast where you will be welcomed and appreciated? You deserve the treat, and it beats a protein shake and a rushed lunch.

Hoosier Mama’s Pie Company

The first time I heard the name of this pie shop, it made me laugh and then smile, and it hasn’t stopped. What a great name! I hope Paula Haney and Craig Siegelin win an award for best name for a business.

Their pies make every list for best pie, and if you get a chance to watch Haney do a demonstration to make pie dough, don’t miss it. She’s a great teacher and a wizard.

What happens when you tear down a wall and expand into the bigger space with a pie case, tables and chairs? I show up!

After nearly nine years (the anniversary is on upcoming Pi Day, March 14; watch for specials) in Hoosier Mama’s original tiny location on Chicago Avenue, Haney and husband Siegelin last fall expanded into the space next door that they had been using as an office.

Now that they have added savory options, which is a requirement to be included in this column, I was eager to try the mushroom, spinach and goat cheese pie. That crust and perfect filling calmed the soul. They also make savory quiches, galettes and hand pies, which I noted for next time.

For dessert, apple and cherry with oat crumble.

As if the pie weren’t heaven enough, one of the baristas, when told that I wanted to learn latte art, invited me in to teach me. I hope to have it mastered this month!

Of note: Fast casual, metered parking, to go, special orders for catering, whole pies available.

Find it: 1618 1/2 W. Chicago Ave., 312-243-4846, www.hoosiermamapie.com. (Hoosier Mama also has a shared space with Dollop Coffee in Evanston at 749 Chicago Ave.)

Open: 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Second Helping: Nico Osteria

Sometimes a new chef does a clean sweep of a menu, and old favorites are gone. Sometimes dishes are refined, and new ones become favorites. That’s the case here since chef Bill Montagne took the reins. Good just got better.

Baked eggs in purgatory is the Italian version of shakshuka and satisfies the palate and soul with the addition of guanciale to the tomato sauce, potatoes and baked eggs with homemade focaccia on the side.

The smoked salmon toast with trout roe, ricotta and soft scrambled eggs was pure comfort food, as were the lemon buttermilk pancakes topped with savory crunchy granola, bananas and blueberry syrup.

This is one place were I cannot resist the olive oil cake, kouign amann or a croissant made by pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky.

The booths lining the room, which is on a corner, mean lots of light and privacy. There are tables and counter seating, as well.

It’s impossible not to linger here. “Another latte?” I’d love to.

Of note: Metered and permit street parking; valet; full service.

Find it: Thompson Hotel, 1015 N. Rush St., 312-994-7100, www.nicoosteria.com.

Open: Breakfast 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday to Friday; brunch 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also, lunch and dinner.

Second Helping: Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club

My, how you’ve grown! A small, cozy corner restaurant with delicious food moved across the street (diagonally) and became a big bustling restaurant with delicious food.

Busy from opening to closing (we heard that our column had something to do with that!), the restaurant needed to move because the building was sold. A lot of thought, planning, time and money went into this move, and I’m so happy, and relieved, to say that it is just as good as I remember.

The decor is warm and fun, with paintings of chickens and eggs, plates in a wall display, some brick walls, wood trim and farm implements. There’s lots to see and enjoy.

It was a breakfast torta kind of day, and the scrambled eggs, chorizo and melted chihuahua cheese with adobo sauce on a bun was just what I hoped for.

Because I like to have the same dish I’d first had as a check, I ordered the pajun pancake, which is a scallion pancake with 2 eggs, pork belly, sauteed Brussels sprouts and fresh garlic, with potatoes and toast. It was exactly as I remembered it.

The service was friendly and accommodating, and seeing Barry Sorkin, Mr. Smoque BBQ, there with his managers, as well as several former customers who came to my table to say hello, reassured me that Bryn Mawr chef Manny Mejia has grown along with his expanded restaurant.

Of note: Street parking, full service, order by phone for pickup, patio out back.

Find it: 3348 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 872-208-7079, www.brynmawrbreakfastclub.net.

Open: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Ina Pinkney is the former owner of renowned Chicago breakfast spot Ina’s and now eats out for breakfast for her monthly column.

