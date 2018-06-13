The Hoof Cafe coffee shop opens this weekend in Locust Point

The Hoof Cafe, local-themed and named for a neighborhood that walks a lot, will open Saturday morning in Locust Point.

Becky Friedman, who owns the cafe along with Jason Schiavone and a silent partner, considers this weekend’s launch a soft open. The full drink menu will be available, but the cafe will serve limited food options like bagels and pastries.

“We are looking to get feedback from the community on what they’re looking for and use that to expand and finalize our menu,” Friedman said.

The three co-owners live in Locust Point and founded the coffee shop because the nearest one was a half-mile away, said Friedman.

“We were hoping for a coffee shop to open, so we did it ourselves,” Friedman said. “We’re trying to bring something that the neighborhood has been wanting.”

All the cafe’s coffee will come from Locust Point roaster Pfefferkorn, and the food will be locally sourced as well.

Friedman expects a grand opening later this summer once the food menu is finalized. For now, the coffee menu includes espresso; iced, drip and cold brew coffee; and tea.

Friedman says none of the owners have a food industry background so they hired a manager who did — and learned a lot along the way.

“The food and beverage industry is something I’ve always been very passionate about, especially in living in Baltimore,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m really excited to get the doors open.”

The Hoof Cafe is located at 1648 E. Fort Ave. It is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

