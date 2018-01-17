Honey's closes abruptly, lays off staff

Despite an automated phone message saying that Honey’s was closed for renovation and remodeling, a former employee said Wednesday that the entire staff was actually let go last week and that the restaurant, and attached bar concept, The Hive, are closed.

Calling the restaurant yields a message that says the restaurant is closed Jan. 9-31. Owner Justin Furman referred the Tribune to just-posted Facebook and Instagram postings, which read:

”Thank You. We have made the very difficult decision to close Honey’s. We are proud of what our team has accomplished as a restaurant and are extremely grateful to all that have supported and enjoyed Honey’s. We could not have gotten this far through all the ups and downs without our amazing team, our family, and your loyalty. While Honey’s will not last forever, the memories we shared will. Thank you for allowing Honey’s to be part of those memories. Cheers, Team Honey’s.”

Claire Smyth, former executive pastry chef at Honey’s, said Honey’s staff members were called into a meeting Jan. 9 and told by Furman that they “could just no longer do it anymore” and that, as of that day, Honey’s was done for business.

“I mean, it’s a little bit of a shock,” Smyth said. “It’s really, really hard to let go of 30 people in January after Christmas, but I mean, it’s the industry.”

All staff members were given their final checks and sent home that day, she said. Smyth remembers feeling fortunate because she’d driven her own car that day, so she could take her things home.

“It was very, very abrupt,” she said.

Smyth had only been at Honey’s for about a month, about the same time as executive chef Johnny Anderes. Anderes, formerly of Avec, Reno, Telegraph Wine Bar and The Kitchen, was brought on in December after chef Charles Welch and pastry chef Alison Cates left.

Welch and business partner Andrew Miller left Honey’s last July to create their own hospitality concept, Out to Lunch, which is expected to launch a series of restaurants and bars this year.

Honey’s, opened in 2016, quickly garnered praise for its raw bar, craft cocktails and globally inspired dishes, including three stars from Tribune critic Phil Vettel.

But Smyth said she wonders if predictions about the imminent restaurant crash in Chicago are true, citing the recently closed GreenRiver restaurant in Streeterville.

“I think there are too many restaurants in Chicago, and it’s hard to stay open when everyone is doing the same thing in the same area,” Smyth said.

Smyth said she plans to take some time to herself before looking for a new job.

Honey's, 1111 W. Lake St., 312-877-5929, www.honeyschicago.com

