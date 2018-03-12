Honey Butter Fried Chicken team launching Cubano sandwich pop-up at Revival Food Hall

The team behind Honey Butter Fried Chicken’s Sunday Dinner Club is hosting a pop-up at Revival Food Hall serving up Cuban-inspired food.

Becca Waron, SDC’s executive sous chef, and HBFC chef-owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp are launching TriBecca’s Cubano, which will serve a Cubano sandwich riff made with mojo slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, pickles and mustard butter on an olive oil panino.

TriBecca will also serve items such as sweet potato fries with mojo mayo and griddled rum cake doughnuts, plus a draft mojito and pineapple-ginger agua fresca. This pop-up will run from April 2 through June 29 and will replace BopNGrill.

Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., www.revivalfoodhall.com

