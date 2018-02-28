Honest, lyrical book explores race, cuisine and reconnecting with our collective past

Michael W. Twitty was 7 years old when he told his parents he wanted to be a writer, a teacher, a preacher and a chef.

“Just be careful for what you wish for,” he said with a chuckle during a recent telephone interview.

For Twitty has managed not only to weave elements of those professions together as a food and cultural historian and founder of Afroculinaria, a blog “exploring culinary traditions of Africa, African American and the African Diaspora,” but also in his powerful and personal first book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South” (Amistad, $28.99). It is a compelling mix of autobiography, genealogy, history, race relations and food, written with honesty, humor and hope.

“I dare to believe all Southerners are a family,” Twitty writes in his introduction. “We are not merely Native, European, and African. We are Middle Eastern and South Asian and East Asian and Latin American, now. We are a dysfunctional family, but we are family. We are unwitting inheritors of a story with many sins that bears the fruit of the possibility of ten times the redemption. One way is through reconnection with the culinary culture of the enslaved, our common ancestors, and restoring their names on the roots of the Southern tree and the table those roots support.”

“The Old South is where I cook,” the Maryland resident continues. “The Old South is a place where food tells me where I am. The Old South is a place where food tells me who I am. The Old South is where food tells me where we have been. The Old South is where the story of our food might just tell America where it’s going.”

“The Old South/ With soul food in its mouth/ and I, who am African American, must know her,” he writes, setting the stage for what is to come in the rest of the pages.

Twitty’s book is a persuasive argument that we all “must know her” to understand ourselves. For while his geographical locus is “The Old South,” this is a story of America and Americans, no matter where they live.

“To admit the South’s original sin is not to bash the South. But to say that only the South had these sins is a lie,” Twitty said, speaking of the impact of slavery and racial injustice in the United States.

“I don’t pull punches. I’m not Booker T. Washington. I’m not going to compromise with you,” he said, referring to the black leader and educator who advocated educational and economic advancement over political or social equality for African-Americans during the Jim Crow era. “If we are going to have this conversation, we’re going to do so on an uncompromising level. We’re going to tell the truth as we see fit and stand up and represent ourselves.”

“The Cooking Gene” debuted last August. Sales figures were unavailable from HarperCollins Publishers, of which Amistad is an imprint, but a publicist said the hardcover book is in its fifth printing — which says something about its sales — and a paperback edition is slated for release in July, speaking to its popularity too.

Twitty’s work is winning recognition in media and food circles. It was one of NPR’s Best Books of 2017, a finalist in nonfiction for the Kirkus Prize, and one of the Ten Best Books About Food in 2017, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Padma Lakshmi, host of the “Top Chef” television series, posted a photo of herself on Instagram holding up the book. “This book will become a classic. My hat’s off to you, Michael!” she wrote. Nigella Lawson, the British cooking show star and author, tweeted that she was “bowled over by this book: beautifully written, searingly important.”

As a first-time book author, Twitty said, “I had to do it right, as a black man, as a black gay man, as a black gay Jewish man. ... I had to be accurate, and I had to be careful.” Not everyone, however, feels satisfied.

“Some white people think I should spill the secrets of soul food, and there are black people who don’t want to see a black man dressed like ‘some damn slave.’” Twitty said, who explained that he doesn’t dress like a slave but like “a person wearing clothes from the past.” In the first paragraph of his book, he writes, “(t)hey call this a costume but it is my transformative historical drag; my makeup is a dusting of pot rust, red clay, and the ghost smells of meals past.” There are those, too, who don’t like that he wrote about being gay.

Next up for Twitty is a culinary tour of Ghana. He plans to look for culinary links between that West African country, the Caribbean and the cooking of African-Americans.

Twitty is also thinking of more books, specifically a work on Jewish food and faith, followed by a book on food from a gay perspective. He recalled being a fellow at the 2016 conference organized by TED, a global nonprofit “dedicated to ideas worth spreading.” One presentation focused on the first printing of a specific person’s entire genome. It took up 175 books. Twitty sees “The Cooking Gene” and the two future books as a “food version” of his genetic code.

For Twitty embraces all of his identities. He walks into the “historical kitchen,” as he writes in the book, bringing “politics and race, sexuality and spirituality, memory, brokenness, repair, reclamation and reconciliation, and anger. I bring in moments from my own childhood and wince sometimes at the feeling of mourning and pain I get from them. Moments of shame and failure, moments of incredible love and affection.”

Readers of “The Cooking Gene” are having their own moments, their own epiphanies. Twitty grapples with how to respond to their supportive comments, many of which tell him what they got out of his book.

“How do I thank someone for finding something in themselves?” he ask. “This is great. This is awesome. I’m grateful.”

