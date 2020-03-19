HomeTown Buffet, Old Country Buffet, Ryan’s and Furr’s All Launch Curbside Pickup and On-Line Ordering Options

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet, and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are embracing new ways for its most loyal customers to enjoy the best of the buffet without the interaction. Beginning immediately, the nearly 80 restaurants will begin offering phone-in, online ordering and takeout with a menu of meal options, complete with appetizer and dessert selections.

“Guests crave our meatloaf, fried chicken, mac and cheese and more and with recent limitations on dining out, this is a way to bridge the gap for our guests,” said Larry F. Harris, CEO of the portfolio. “We will be testing several menu options because this will open up a whole new way for families to interact with our brand.”

He added that the brand would be offering special pricing for seniors, active and retired military and children.

Harris added that since so many dining rooms have been closed across the country for all restaurants, his company will be sharing its hugely popular family night activities on its website and will remind guests they can access the engaging parent-child learning play plans with an order of a kids meal. “Families are at the core of our business and we want to do everything we can to help them cope during this unparalleled time.”

Many of the staple menu offerings will be available for delivery soon.

About Buffets, LLC

Buffets, LLC currently operates 64 restaurants in 23 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 16 restaurants across 4 states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

