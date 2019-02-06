Home entertaining Mardi Gras musts

Mardi Gras is often synonymous with the boisterous, sometimes scandalous but always spectacular New Orleans celebration. The roots of the jubilant occasion date back to thousands of years ago varying slightly worldwide. No matter how you choose to honor the festivity, take note from two stateside experts steeped in the American version of a much-beloved event.

"Sure our younger brother to the west gets most of the attention when it comes to Mardi Gras, but the first Fat Tuesday celebration in the New World took place in Mobile (Ala.) years before the city of New Orleans was even founded," says Stuart Donald, Alabama native and a chef, author and co-host of Sip & Chew with Mike and Stu.

Donald, a Mardi Gras trombone player since age 14, has performed in three different states and knows everything there is to know about taking full entertaining advantage of the Gulf Coast tradition.

"Mardi Gras is quite hedonistic," Donald says. "As far as how many people to have over, most people go to parades in groups of five or six people and meet up with two or three other groups of similar size. I'd suggest inviting two to three dozen people tops."

While some hosts may feel compelled to create the French Quarter in the limited space of their home or backyard, New Orleans native and Chef Brian Jupiter says, no need to go big.

"A lot of work goes into throwing a Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday party, but it's best to keep things simple," Jupiter says. "Beads, food and booze are all you need. As long as you have the essentials, everyone (including the host) will have a good time."

Both Donald and Jupiter agree that while the party may often be the focal point of Mardi Gras, it's the food that fills the soul.

"Make a couple of big batches of gumbo, jambalaya, and shrimp and grits," Jupiter says. "These dishes are New Orleans staples, but also easy to make for a big group."

Donald suggests going with Jezebel sliders and muffalettas. "For Jezebel sliders, use Hawaiian slider buns or dinner rolls, smoked ham, cheddar cheese and Jezebel sauce (mix one jar of apple jelly, one jar of pineapple or peach preserves, a small jar of horseradish and a tablespoon or two of black pepper). Assemble and place in a warm oven for a few minutes."

To attempt Donald's muffalettas recipe, use seeded slider buns, capicola, mortadella, provolone and jarred Italian olive salad. Heat in the oven and serve.

"You can also switch things up and use mini-hot dog buns to make po'boy sliders and fill them with two or three fried shrimp or oysters," Donald says.

Let's face it, even though the food is certainly a Mardi Gras centerpiece, so are the drinks!

"While the food is key," Jupiter says, "the drinks are an important element. Make a few large format punches - hurricanes, daiquiris, and Pimm's and lemonade - so you don't have to worry and everyone can serve themselves."

"For a great, easy libation, make some traditional Milk Punch," Donald says. "As a brunch standard in the Crescent City, Milk Punch is made by adding vanilla, bourbon and/or dark rum to sweetened milk and garnishing with a touch of nutmeg."

To liven up the atmosphere without breaking the bank on decorative items, integrate the Mardi Gras staple palette of purple, gold and green.

"You should have these colors everywhere," Donald says. "Plates, cups, napkins and decorations, and even masks - the more ostentatious the better.

To make use of the infamous Mardi Gras beads, fill vases, fishbowls and even top hats. Encourage guests to help themselves.

Treat partygoers to the best in Mardi Gras music. Donald suggests Dixieland, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald or the Meters.

And there's one last detail every Mardi Gras party should have - lest you break tradition.

"The king cake is both dessert and game," Donald explains. "The king cake often has a little baby tucked away inside of it. Whoever gets a slice of cake with the baby is declared the king or queen of the party!"